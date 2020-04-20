Metro police ask public for help in search for hit and run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and drove off.

Police said the crash happened on April 11 in the 1100 block of Bell Road. They said 59-year-old Cyprien Munyangeyo was trying to cross Bell Road around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a newer model Chrysler 300 hit him. The vehicle sustained damage to the front grill and is missing chrome trim.

Munyangeyo was not in a crosswalk at the time. He is in stable condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

