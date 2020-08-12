UPDATE: Missing 74-year-old woman found safe

Metro Police are asking for help locating a 74-year-old Johnnie Smith, who suffers from dementia. PHOTO: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– UPDATE: Metro Police said 74-year-old Johnnie Smith returned home safe a short time ago.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are asking for help locating a 74-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday evening.

Police say Johnnie Smith, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by her granddaughter after she returned home and discovered her car gone from their home on Barksdale Lane.

Smith is believed to be driving a 2007 silver Dodge Cavalier bearing Tennessee tag R3209A. She did not take her cell phone with her.

Smith is a is 5’2” tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has short white and silver hair.