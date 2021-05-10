Metro Police arrests parolee for shooting at apartment during birthday party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Monday afternoon on eight counts of felony aggravated assault for shooting at an apartment during a birthday party last month.

According to investigators, 40-year-old Joshua Starling shot at the Susannah Court apartment after a dispute he had with one of the people attending the birthday party. Metro Police said nobody was injured in the shooting, but bullets were lodged into the building.

Investigators say Starling was on parole as a convicted drug felon, and the case is being reviewed for potential federal charges.