Metro Police arrests parolee for shooting at apartment during birthday party

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua Starling

Joshua Starling (Source: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Monday afternoon on eight counts of felony aggravated assault for shooting at an apartment during a birthday party last month.

Crime Tracker Reports
Homicide Tracker
Unsolved Tennessee

According to investigators, 40-year-old Joshua Starling shot at the Susannah Court apartment after a dispute he had with one of the people attending the birthday party. Metro Police said nobody was injured in the shooting, but bullets were lodged into the building.

Investigators say Starling was on parole as a convicted drug felon, and the case is being reviewed for potential federal charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss