Metro police arrest wanted Florida man on lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police apprehended a wanted man who they said tried to run from officers on lower Broadway.

According to the affidavit, an officer was approached by a bail bondsman in Riverfront Park Friday and shown a picture of Dylan Boyd, 21.

Metro police were asked to be on the lookout for Boyd, who was wanted for crimes in Florida and believed to be in the Nashville-area.

Officers said they later observed the wanted subject leaning against a pole and staggering near 1st Avenue North and Broadway.

According to an affidavit, an officer approached Boyd and asked to see his I.D.

At this time Boyd replied, “That’s none of your business” and began to walk away.

An officer then observed what appeared to the barrel of a pistol sticking out of Boyd’s bag, according to investigators.

Officers followed Boyd and repeatedly asked him to stop, at which time they said he refused.

Investigators said Boyd sprinted into an alleyway where he proceeded to throw items from his bag onto the sidewalk.

According to the affidavit, at this time officers feared for the safety of the public and for their own safety.

Police said Boyd then grabbed a woman before being punched by an officer.

He was taken into custody and booked on several charges including assault and evading police.