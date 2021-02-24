Police arrest two juveniles for attempted murder of Memphis man outside Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Homicide detectives are charging two teenagers with attempted murder and especially aggravated robbery for the shooting of a Memphis man outside a Nashville market.

It happened February 14 outside the Marathon market on Trinity Lane where 23-year-old Chauncey D. Gray was shot in the neck. He was confronted and shot just moments after leaving the store. He remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspects are 15-year-old Demontaz Jones and 17-year-old Brian Cook Jr.

They were arrested separately on February 16 for shooting a 20-year-old man in the leg while attempting to rob him and his girlfriend on February 14. This happened at the Shell market on Shelby Avenue in East Nashville.

Cook is also being charged with another attempted murder for shooting another 20-year-old on February 16 in the 600 block of Dew Street.

Cook’s charges have been filed in the adult system due to a previous Montgomery County criminal case.

Jones’ charges have been filed in juvenile court.