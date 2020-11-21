Metro police arrest two juveniles after stealing vehicle, shooting gun in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles were arrested after stealing a vehicle and shooting a gun near the Gulch, according to a release from Metro Police.

Police said Officer Michael Burgess stopped a pickup truck with an Arkansas tag around 11:10 p.m. near 12th Avenue South and Laurel Street for running a red light.

The officer did not know at the time, but the pickup truck had been stolen earlier in the evening. It was now being driven by a 12-year-old who had a 14-year-old as a passenger. There was also a pistol in the truck.

As the officer approached the truck, he heard a gunshot from the vehicle and called for backup. The two juveniles were then taken into custody.

Upon further investigation and interviews, detectives learned the truck was taken from Wade Avenue Friday night after the owner’s home was burglarized. Following the traffic stop, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old switched seats. As the 14-year-old was getting out of the driver’s side, a shot was fired.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody on the passenger side, where a nine millimeter pistol was found in the floorboard. There was also a bullet hole in the 12-year-old’s pants. Police said it appeared he was trying to hide the gun when it went off. Police are still investigating where the gun came from.

No one was hurt. The two juveniles were taken to a detention center and charged with aggravated battery, auto theft and unlawful gun possession.