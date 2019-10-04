Metro police arrest teen mistakenly released from custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville teen who was mistakenly released after being held on an aggravated robbery/kidnapping case is back in custody, according to police.

Michael Ferrell, 18, is back in custody. Police said he was 17 when he kidnapped a woman and forced her to take money out of the ATM.

Police say juvenile court ordered that he remain in custody. However, he was released on September 18 when charges for car theft and driving on a suspended license charges were dismissed and he received probation on the evading arrest charge. The charges stem from a separate incident.

According to a release, Juvenile Court discovered the mistake last week and told Metro officers to be on the lookout for him.

Police said they spotted Ferrell seated as a passenger in a Dodge Ram pickup truck Wednesday and attempted to pull the truck over. A pursuit was initiated but was terminated when Ferrell ran from the truck.

According to a release, he was taken into custody after a foot chase and a loaded .9mm was found along his flight path.

No other information was released.