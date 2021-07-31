Metro Police arrest teen brothers in violent gun crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested two brothers for a string of violent crimes that have occurred across South and East Nashville over the last couple weeks.

According to MNPD, Rapheal Gooch is suspected to have been in a carjacked 2013 Toyota Camry taken on Friday, July 23 in South Nashville. Two women were preparing to leave their apartment complex on Whispering Oaks Place when the gunman, believed to be Gooch, put his pistol to the driver’s head and demanded that the victims get out of the car and leave the keys. Afterwards, he jumped in and drove off.

The next day, Gooch reportedly saw the 58-year-old in her Lexus at a Gallatin Pike fast food restaurant. Gooch reportedly followed the victim onto Leland Avenue and then onto Bronte Avenue.

Investigators say Gooch sped past the victim’s Lexus and stopped near the intersection of Bronte and Litton. One person who was reportedly with Gooch stood in front of the victim’s car and pulled a pistol from his waistband. She drove past him, which led to a shot being fired into her car.

The victim continued to a nearby East Nashville business where she called the police. She is still recovering.

Gooch is charged in juvenile court with especially aggravated robbery in the shooting case, as well as aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in the carjacking case.

Gooch’s brother, 18-year-old Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith, is also charged with vehicle theft in relation to the carjacked Toyota. Metro Police tell News 2 that Gooch-Blacksmith drove the carjacked car to the Walmart on Dickerson Pike on Friday, July 23 and purchased window tint.

Gooch-Blacksmith was seen driving the car to the Overlook Apartments on Buena Vista Pike on the night of Saturday, July 24. The vehicle was recovered from the apartment complex on Tuesday.

In a separate case, Gooch-Blacksmith was charged with aggravated robbery for pointing a gun at a realtor on Porter Terrace on Tuesday, July 20, demanding the keys to his Toyota SUV, and driving off in it. The vehicle has since been recovered. He is being held in lieu of $90,000 bond in that case.

Gooch-Blacksmith was charged in three other aggravated robbery cases in recent years, one in 2018 and two in 2019.