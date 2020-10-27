Metro police arrest man under indictment for fatal shooting in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man under indictment for a fatal shooting in January was arrested Tuesday, according to a release from Metro Police.

Police said 31-year-old Joseph Dunlap was arrested for the January murder of 28-year-old Golden Hairston, of Bell Road.

The Metro release stated Gang Unit detectives and South Precinct officers apprehended Dunlap Tuesday after receiving information he was near Chimney Top Apartments in the Hickory Hollow area.

Detectives then set up surveillance and saw Dunlap, chasing him on foot, before he was finally taken into custody.

Police said Hairston was outside his car talking to another man when a black SUV pulled up on January 7. Shots were fired from the SUV and Hairston was hit and fell to the ground.

The investigation led to Dunlap’s indictment on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.