Metro police arrest man on grand jury indictment for death of another man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a man on a grand jury indictment for the death of another man in November 2019.

Police said 74-year-old George Post was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault resulting in the death of 90-year-old Leonard Long.

Police said on October 16, 2019, Post and Long got into an argument at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Lebanon Pike.

Witnesses told police Post shoved Long during the altercation, causing Long to fall and fracture his neck.

Long was taken to Skyline Medical Center, and died on November 1, 2019.

During an interview, Post admitted that he pushed Long. Police said Hermitage Precinct detectives ruled Long’s death as a homicide in May.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.