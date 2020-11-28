Metro police arrest man for public intoxication near Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for public intoxication after threatening employees at a bar on Fourth Avenue North, according to an affidavit from Metro police.

Police said the incident happened Friday night on Broadway when officers were working mask patrol.

The affidavit states Sean W. Spellman was removed from a bar for causing a disturbance on Third Avenue North and Broadway. Officers saw him on Broadway without a face mask on. An officer advised him to wear a mask, and Spellman refused.

Spellman then crossed Broadway and flagged down two other officers. The affidavit states officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Spellman and his speech was slurred.

Police spoke with him for a few minutes before he walked away. About an hour later, officers say Spellman was thrown out of a different bar on Fourth Avenue North for causing a disturbance and threatening staff members.

He left the bar and was stopped by police. Officers said Spellman was belligerent and his intoxication posed a danger to others, leading to his arrest.

He faces a charge of public intoxication. No other information was immediately released.