NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Juvenile Crime Task Force officers arrested a 16-year-old wanted for the armed robbery of a mall, according to a tweet from Metro police.

Juvenile Crime Task Force officers arrested a 16-yr-old wanted for armed robbery at a local mall after spotting the suspect car in the parking lot. Here's what we found in the car. 1 of the 4 guns was stolen in Clarksville in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Tpc2OBFEgd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 30, 2020

Officers saw the suspects car in the parking lot there. They found four guns, one of which was stolen in Clarksville in 2016.

No other information was immediately released.