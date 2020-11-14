Metro police arrest driver for drag racing on I-24 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police arrested a man for drag racing on I-24 West, according to an affidavit from Metro Police.

Police said Quazeah Holiday was seen around 11 p.m. at the Thorntons gas station in the 13000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard Friday night driving a gray Dodge Charger.

Police said Holiday was seen speeding away from the gas station alongside a white Charger and a purple Charger. Then, Holiday and the two other drivers got onto I-24 West and began speeding, and appeared to be racing. The affidavit stated they were weaving in and out of traffic.

Holiday was charged with drag racing. No other information was immediately released.