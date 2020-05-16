Metro police arrest armed teen robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police arrest teen after he bailed from a stolen vehicle taken during a robbery at the Mosaic Apartments in Hermitage.

According to reports, 16 year old Geovani Moreno and a second suspect allegedly approached a man in the apartment complex parking lot at 8:30 p.m. Friday and robbed him at gunpoint, fleeing in the victim’s 2003 white two-door Honda.

Police say they robbed a woman of her purse in the 800 block of Patricia Drive. An hour later police saw the stolen Honda which Moreno was driving. Officers attempted to stop the car in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Nolensville Pike. He drove off and police deployed spike strips as he left. He fled on foot.

Authorities also say he had a handgun in his waistband and was taken into custody after the foot pursuit. The gun was reported as stolen.

Police recovered a backpack containing 170 grams of marijuana and 11 Xanax pills. Moreno admitted his involvement in the hold-ups and claimed the backpack to be his property.

The second suspect has not been identified.





