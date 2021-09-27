Metro police arrest 3, recover multiple carjacked vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are crediting precision policing efforts for the recovery of three carjacked vehicles and three arrests made on Sunday.

Detectives assigned to a special robbery initiative led the investigation.

On Sunday, detectives spotted a gray 2011 Jaguar XF sedan on Murfreesboro Pike that had been carjacked Saturday evening. After detectives used their emergency equipment, the 15-year-old driver stopped at a red light at the intersection of Bell Road at Mt. View Road. The teen tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. Detectives found a loaded pistol in the Jaguar.

The victim of the carjacking reported sitting in the Jaguar in the parking lot of the Hickory Hollow Terrace apartment building when he was approached by two young black men, who were both armed. They allegedly pulled him from the car and fled separately in the Jaguar and a black Dodge Charger.

The 15-year-old was charged in Juvenile Court with gun possession during the commission of a felony, vehicle theft, juvenile handgun possession, and driving without a license.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a separate carjacking was reported by a victim getting out of a gray 2018 Q50 Infinity on Pin Hook Road. The victim also reported he was approached by two young black men, both armed. The victim said they drove off in the Infiniti and a black Dodge Charger. On Sunday, detectives spotted the stolen Infiniti on Antioch Pike and Reeves Road. The suspects fled on foot and were not located.

Police said The Infinity and Jaguar carjackings were related.

In a third carjacking investigation Sunday, detectives recovered a stolen Chevrolet Impala at a motel on Central Pike. The car had been taken during a robbery in Murfreesboro. Two suspects, 30-year-old Radell Watkins and 38-year-old Cecilia Calvo were taken into custody. Both are from Nashville.

As of Monday evening, Watkins was charged with vehicle theft and Calvo was charged with joyriding.