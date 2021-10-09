Metro police arrest 2 teens after Paragon Mills carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police report two more people have been arrested as part of the department’s ongoing efforts through their special robbery initiative.

On Friday, police arrested carjacking suspects 19-year-old Treshaun Delucia and 17-year-old Kevin Mondragon.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex at 200 Paragon Mills Road where a man was carjacked. The man said two armed young men approached him while wearing masks. The two allegedly pulled the man from his Ford Mustang, took his wallet and cell phone, and drove off.

Officers later spotted the stolen Mustang as it turned into an apartment complex on Linbar Drive. Police said both Delucia and Mondragon fled from the vehicle on foot. The two were apprehended near Margo Lane.

According to police, Delucia had tossed a bag while running that contained a handgun and ski mask. A second pistol was also recovered.

Delucia was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful handgun possession, and evading arrest. He is being held on a $77,500 bond. Mondragon was charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.