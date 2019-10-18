Metro police announce street closures for TSU Homecoming parade, game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have announced the traffic plan for Tennessee State University’s homecoming activities.

Police advise all attendees to get to events early.

TSU’s Saturday homecoming festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the annual parade, which will travel west on Jefferson Street from 14th Avenue to the university campus. The parade will feature the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, floats and a number of high school bands.

In preparation for the parade and its staging, Jefferson Street from 10th Avenue North to the TSU campus will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The I-40 west exit ramp at Jefferson Street will close at 8:30 a.m. In addition, the following closures will be in effect:

John A. Merritt Boulevard from 28th to 33rd Avenues

12th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

14th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

16th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

Meharry Boulevard between 12th and 16th Avenues

Phillips Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Jackson Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Ireland Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Scovel Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues

Beasley Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues

Ed Temple Boulevard between Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard & Albion Street.

Metro police said the same traffic plan used for NFL games will be in effect for TSU’s homecoming game at Nissan Stadium. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. The Woodland Street Bridge will close to regular traffic at 1:30 p.m. and will then be available to only pedestrians and authorized shuttle buses.

TSU staff will be making an extra effort to ensure that tailgating activities/items do not interfere with open parking spaces or block traffic in the lots. Nissan Stadium parking lots open as early as 7 a.m. for this game. Certain lots have been designated as cash parking ($25 per vehicle).

The rideshare plan for the game:

Ingress: Drivers will access Davidson Street from either S. 2nd Street or S. 5th Street. They are to proceed west on Davidson to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Drivers are instructed to drop off passengers in the taxi lane and then leave via Victory Lane. There is no waiting.

Egress: Drivers will take S. 5th Street to Davidson Street, turn right and proceed to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. There they can pick up passengers and then proceed to Victory Lane to leave the area.