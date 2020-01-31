Metro police and FBI search for masked gunman who robbed Fifth Third Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force are searching for a man that robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard Friday, January 3rd at 3:20 p.m.

According to police, the suspect threatened tellers with what appeared to be a gun covered by a sock. One complied and the robber fled on foot with cash.

Police say the suspect is a black man who appears to be approximately 5’10” tall with a heavy build. His face was completely covered by a blue rag. He wore all dark clothing with a red stripe on his pants and orange underwear. He also wore socks over his hands.







Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photographs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.