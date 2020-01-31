Breaking News
Manhunt underway in Mt. Juliet for suspect accused of ramming Metro police cruisers
1  of  18
Closings
Cheatham County Schools Christian Community School Clinton County Schools Fentress County Schools Grundy County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Lebanon Special School District Maury County Schools New Children First Montessori Overton County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County TN Schools Wilson County Schools

Metro police and FBI search for masked gunman who robbed Fifth Third Bank

News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force are searching for a man that robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard Friday, January 3rd at 3:20 p.m.

According to police, the suspect threatened tellers with what appeared to be a gun covered by a sock. One complied and the robber fled on foot with cash. 

Police say the suspect is a black man who appears to be approximately 5’10” tall with a heavy build.  His face was completely covered by a blue rag. He wore all dark clothing with a red stripe on his pants and orange underwear. He also wore socks over his hands.

Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photographs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar