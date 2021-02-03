Metro Police already investigating 13 homicides in 2021, half in south Nashville

ANTIOCH, Tenn (WKRN) — Just one month into 2021 Metro Police are investigating 13 homicides. More than half of them happened in South Nashville.

Talia Monget-Simmons knows what it’s like to lose a loved one to violent crime in the South precinct. Nearly 11 years ago someone shot her son, 17-year old AnTwand Covington Jr., outside of a house party in Antioch.

“My son had attended a sweet 16 party and as soon as some of him and his friends got out of the car they started shooting,” Monget-Simmons said. “He was just a kid that loved life and loved people.”

More than a decade later Monget-Simmons still lives in Antioch and says the community is dealing with growing pains. The growth has been good for the area, but with more people, come more problems.

“First off, and everybody knows it, we have to work off either the Hermitage or the south precinct. So sometimes when you do have to call the police it takes them a while to get to a situation,” Monget-Simmons said.

So what can be done to cut down on the violence? Simmons says it starts with local representatives, like Metro District 23 Councilwoman Joy Styles.

“I am committed to cleaning up Antioch and that means addressing anyone that is causing any of these problems. I want them arrested and gone. Period,” Styles said.

The South Nashville representative says she’s lobbying for a new southeast precinct on Murfreesboro Road. She says that’s a location more central to where some of these homicides and violent crimes are being committed.

“I think one of the reasons why we see crime is that they know that there is a lag time between a call being placed and many times an officer being able to show up,” Styles said.

A new southeast precinct has been proposed before, by former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry in 2017, but it never came to fruition.

Styles says she, and other Metro City Council members, will continue pressing Mayor John Cooper on the issue.