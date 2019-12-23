Metro police identify man wanted for questioning in fatal stabbing outside Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a 23-year-old man wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of two people outside a Midtown bar over the weekend.

According to police, Michael Mosley is “strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders” but said he is “being sought for questioning only at this time.”

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to the area of Division Street and 19th Avenue South where they said three people had been stabbed outside of the Dogwood Nashville following an incident that began inside the bar.

Two of the victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. They were identified as Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21.

A third victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered injuries to his eye and arm, investigators revealed.

Police explained the incident began over “an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar.” Friends told News 2 the victims intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed.

Detectives said Mosley was present at the time of the stabbing. As of Sunday night, they had been unable to locate Mosley, last known to live in Pegram.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.