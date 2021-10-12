Metro Police: 20 guns stolen from vehicles in 1 week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are warning the public about the growing trend of guns getting stolen out of cars, many of which were easy targets.

According to police, just in the last week, 20 guns were stolen from cars and trucks. So far in 2021, 922 guns have been stolen out of vehicles in Nashville. That accounts for 70% of all guns stolen in Metro so far this year.

Police said 71% of the cars stolen last week were “easy targets” because the keys were left inside or made easily accessible for thieves.

Stolen cars are routinely involved in criminal activity, including carjackings and robberies, police warned.

Metro’s “Park Smart” program encourages drivers to always lock their vehicles, secure their valuables, and take their keys with them.