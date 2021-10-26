Metro police arrest 19-year-old accused of child rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday night, police arrested a 19-year-old suspect with three outstanding warrants, including one for rape of a child.

Police identified the suspect as Trevaun Glenn who attempted to flee from detectives in the Fallbrook Apartments.

A 12-year-old victim came forward last week stating Glenn had been raping her for almost a year and threatened her, and her family, with a pistol. Glenn was wanted for rape of a child, aggravated assault, and coercion of a witness.

According to police, on Monday night, Glenn tried to elude detectives after they tried to apprehend him. Officers with the Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings (TITANS) unit instructed Glenn to stop and get out of the car. Glenn and his passenger backed into concrete pillars in the parking lot of the apartment complex before a detective immobilized his vehicle. Glenn and his passenger were taken into custody.

Police said Glenn had 2.5 grams of cocaine and 4.5 grams of crack cocaine in his jacket. Both tested positive for fentanyl. He was also armed with a Glock 45 and an AR-15 in the car.

Glenn now faces additional charges of evading arrest by motor vehicle, felony possession of a weapon, and felony drug cocaine possession. He is currently being held on a $140,000 bond.