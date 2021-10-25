Metro police: 1 injured in Hermitage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.
According to police, the man was shot in the 3600 block of Bell Road. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.