NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers will help deliver food to families unable to leave their homes due to the winter storm, according to a release from The Metropolitan Action Commission.

The agency partnered with MNPD to deliver to nearly 20 families who are not able to leave their homes to get food or groceries.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is providing emergency food boxes that will give people food for several days.