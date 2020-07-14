Metro officers to begin enforcement of mandatory mask order in Nashville Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro officers will start to enforce Nashville’s mandatory mask order starting Wednesday, according to Metro Police.

MNPD released the following statement:

The MNPD, in consultation with the Mayor’s Office and the Metropolitan Health Department, will begin active enforcement of the Health Department’s mandatory mask order effective tomorrow throughout the city, but with dedicated teams on Broadway downtown. The most recent heat map of active COVID-19 cases shows a high concentration in the downtown core. Metro Police

Officers have been handing out citizen advisory notices since June 29 to anyone not in compliance with the mandate.

School Resource Officers will be on both sides of Broadway for 16-hour shifts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone failing to comply with the mask mandate will be subject to a civil citation and possibly a $50 dollar fine. A person refusing to sign a civil citation could receive a State of Tennessee misdemeanor citation. This is a Class C misdemeanor.

There are limited exceptions to the mask mandate, which include:

Children under the age of 13 (Children under the age of 3 should not wear face covering due to the risk of suffocation)

Persons who cannot medically tolerate a face covering (under the order such persons are not required to carry/produce verifying medical information)

Persons eating or drinking in public at a restaurant or other food establishment

Persons outdoors in public spaces UNLESS maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others is not feasible

When engaging in outdoor work or recreation, such as bicycling, walking, running, UNLESS maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others is not feasible

A mask is required if a person is walking through an interior common area. Medical grade masks are not required.

Here are some businesses on Broadway that either have masks for sale or will provide them for free:

Betty Boots

Trail West

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen

Rock Bottom Restaurant

Old Town Trolley

Boot Country

Margaritaville

