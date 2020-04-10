Metro officers search for suspects in murder of 17-year-old woman along Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old female found shot along Whites Creek Pike late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a location near Tranham Road, where they said they located Ashanti Nikole Posey with at least one gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Posey was shot while behind the wheel of a silver Chevrolet Malibu while at the intersection of Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike. She had a 17-year-old friend as her passenger.

Police say they had just left a nearby neighborhood to make a small marijuana sale when someone opened fire on the Malibu at the intersection. It is unclear whether the shots came from a vehicle or from a person on foot. Posey’s friend, who was uninjured, climbed into Posey’s lap and drove several miles to the 5100 block of Whites Creek Pike. She then ran to a home and asked for help.

Posey was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Anyone with information about the murder of Ashanti Posey is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. The direct web link to provide mobile tips is www.p3tips.com/161. A cash reward is being offered in the case.





