NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police K9 Officers are mourning the loss of one of their own, K9 Doc.

Police said Doc passed away after a medical emergency Friday night. His handler was by his side.

Doc did countless sweeps for explosives all over Nashville, according to MNPD. That included being one of the few K9 units to respond to the aftermath of the Nashville Christmas Day bomb in 2020.

K9 Doc (Metro Nashville Police Department)

He spent several years working to keep Nashvillians, tourists and first responders safe.