Metro officer punched in the head following conversation about sunflower seeds, 1 arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police arrested a man who is accused of punching an officer in the head in downtown Nashville.

An arrest warrant states it happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 11 on 1st Avenue South & Korean Veterans Blvd. Courtney J. Calloway walked up to an officer working traffic control in full uniform and asked if he had a badge.

The officer told Calloway he did and he was a police officer. The victim said Calloway began talking rapidly and incoherently. Calloway then asked something about sunflower seeds. The officer asked what he meant and he stated something about the officer feeding the children sunflower seeds.

The officer then told Calloway he fed the birds at his house sunflower seeds. The warrant states Calloway then swung his right fist, hitting the officer in his left temple.

Calloway is being charged with assault of an officer and remains in custody.