Metro officer punched at Broadway honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “highly intoxicated” man at a Broadway bar punched a Metro officer attempting to detain him early Wednesday morning, an arrest warrant alleges.

Police responded to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, where they said a patron was causing a disturbance and was being held by security.

A warrant alleges the 34-year-old man was “highly intoxicated” and may have “taken some type of narcotic.”

An ambulance was called, so medics could treat the man, who could barely stand up on his own, according to the police report.

As a Metro officer took handcuffs off the man so he could lie down on a gurney, police said he punched the officer and was immediately arrested.

The man was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on charges including assault on an officer and public intoxication.

His bond was set at $2,600.