Metro officer nearly hit by vehicle after cruiser sideswiped in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver nearly struck a Metro officer with his car, then sideswiped a police cruiser while attempting to flee from law enforcement in Hermitage, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police said Timothy Goforth fled from officers early Tuesday morning after they attempted to stop him from speeding. Officers said they followed the 18-year-old at a distance with no lights or sirens activated.

A warrant states officers saw Goforth stop the vehicle in a yard on Spera Pointe Crossing, where he ran from the car and jumped a fence.

While police were interviewing the passenger of the vehicle, they said Goforth climbed back over the fence and got into the driver’s seat of his car.

Goforth then put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated backward, nearly striking an officer, and sideswiping a police cruiser, according to investigators.

Police said Goforth pulled forward and backed up again, running over a tree, causing the vehicle to get stuck.

Goforth was arrested booked into the Metro jail around 5 a.m. Tuesday on multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, vandalism and evading arrest. His bond was set at $28,500.

His booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.