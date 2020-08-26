One person in custody after fatal officer-involved crash in Joelton

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Metro Police officers are on the scene of a deadly crash involving multiple cars including one of their own.

The crash happened at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Bernard Road in Joelton around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. According to Kris Mumford with MNPD, the driver of a red pickup truck ran a stop sign.

Mumford said that’s when the pickup crashed into a white sedan, sending that car into the path of a Metro patrol car. The officer was unable to avoid the crash.

Officer Ben Cantrell was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his arms. The driver of the white sedan was also taken to a hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Mumford said the pickup driver is under investigation, suspected of driving under the influence.

News 2 captured video of a man being placed into custody

Charges against the pickup driver are pending according to Mumford.

Investigators continue to piece together what exactly happened. The name of the victim killed has not yet been released.

Police have the road blocked off in that area and are asking people to stay clear.

Clarksville Pike at Bernard Road, North Nashville

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.