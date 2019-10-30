Metro officer injured in hit-and-run crash in Madison; Suspect sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Madison Wednesday morning and the search is underway for the other driver involved in the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of Myatt Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved ran from the scene of the crash. Metro officers are searching the area nearby for the driver.

A portion of the roadway is currently closed to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.