Metro officer injured in crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Metro officer was injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Antioch early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. near the Bell Road exit.

Metro police reported the officer was working at the scene of a crash when his cruiser was hit from behind.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes were blocked near the scene of the crash while investigators process the scene. The roadway fully reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m.