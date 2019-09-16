Metro officer injured in crash on I-24

News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Metro officer was injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Antioch early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. near the Bell Road exit.

Metro police reported the officer was working at the scene of a crash when his cruiser was hit from behind.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes were blocked near the scene of the crash while investigators process the scene. The roadway fully reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m.

Metro officer crash I-24
(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar