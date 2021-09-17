Metro officer injured in crash on Harding Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer was injured in a crash in South Nashville early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Harding Place and Trousdale Drive.

Metro police reported the officer was traveling in an unmarked police vehicle when it collided with a pickup truck hauling construction equipment.

The officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for evaluation but the officer’s injuries were reported to be non-life threatening. The other driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.