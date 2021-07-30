Metro officer injured after crash in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer and another driver were taken to a hospital after a crash in North Nashville early Friday morning.

The collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. on 12th Avenue at Buchanan Street.

Police said the officer had been flagged down, so he stopped with his white running lights activated.

A driver, who said he had a medical episode, slammed into the back of the officer’s parked cruiser, causing the driver’s vehicle to rollover, according to investigators.

Both the officer and the driver were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.