Metro officer honored for efforts to save fallen Officer Mumaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer was honored in Nashville Monday for his efforts to save the life of his fellow officer.

Officer Nicholas Diamond was awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery more than two years after he, Officer Trent Craig and Officer Eric Mumaw worked to save the life of a suicidal woman.

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congressman Jim Cooper were on hand to give the award to Officer Diamond.

The officers were called to the Peeler Park Greenway Trailhead on Neelys Bend Road during the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2017 after receiving reports of a suicidal woman parked on the boat ramp.

They spent several minutes trying to convince Juli Glisson to get out of the car, which was at the bottom of the ramp.

Glisson is believed to have put her car into gear and headed into the Cumberland River, dragging both Mumaw and Diamond into the 40-degree water.

Officer Diamond tried to pull Mumaw to safety but he lost his grip. Officer Craig ran along the riverbank for a short distance and jumped into the water, which Metro police said came up to his neck. The water temperature and conditions were too much, and authorities said Craig was forced to get out of the river.

Diamond credits Officer Craig with saving his own life that day.

“There were two other officers there who deserve this more than I do. One, obviously, can’t be here with us. But the other is in this back corner. Trent Craig is my hero. If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t have made it out of the river,” said Officer Diamond.

Glisson pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide last year and was sentence to 12 years in prison.

The 44-year-old Mumaw was an 18-year veteran of the force. He was a member of the Madison precinct and had received numerous awards and recognitions over the years, including Metro’s Lifesaving Award in 2011.