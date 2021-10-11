Metro officer, employee assaulted at Germantown Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested for assault Sunday night at a Germantown grocery store.

Early Miles, 44 was charged with assaulting an employee and Metro police officer at the Kroger store on Monroe Street.

According to Metro police, officers were called to the store where Miles went behind the counter, completely ripped the door off the hinges, then charged the employee and punched her several times in the face and body.

A security guard then attempted to restrain Miles, but he resisted and continued to assault the employee, according to Metro police. Authorities said he then ripped multiple monitors off the counter and threw them around the store.

Metro police reported the fight continued outside where Miles charged at an officer, pulled her hair, then punched her on the head multiple times, bringing her down to the ground.

Additional officers arrived shortly after and arrested Miles. Officials reported that he smelled of alcohol and found a broken crack pipe on him.

Miles was arrested on multiple charges including assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and vandalism. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $27,200 bond.