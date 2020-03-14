Metro Nashville student tests positive for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student that attends Lead Southeast Middle School has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to school officials, the student was in school this week and LEAD was notified by the Metro Health Department on Saturday morning, March 14.

Parents were notified Saturday, March 14th about the precaution.

Here is what this means at this time:

Because of HIPAA law and out of privacy to the student and their family, we cannot share the student’s name.

The Metro Health Department is the lead organization responding to this case. A department Epidemiologist is speaking with the student and those closest to them and their family to monitor any potential symptoms. Any person who tests positive is immediately self-isolated under Health Department guidelines until full recovery.

The Health Department and LEAD are working at-present to identify who at the school was in close proximity of the student while they were in school. The Health Department defines this as within six feet for more than 10 minutes at a time. Individuals who meet this criteria will be notified by the Health Department.

School officials stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide additional updates should they be warranted.