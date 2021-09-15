Metro Nashville aims ‘to get a nurse in every school,’ MNPS director says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Nashville Public Schools are looking to hire more school nurses.

Director of Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle addressed the school board about the staffing need.

The district aims to dedicate one nurse per school building but that’s not currently the case. As a result, nurses say they are being spread thin.

“What we’re hearing from nurses right now – they are being pulled in so many different directions and expected to do a lot more, increasing the need for additional nurses in our schools,” said Dr. Battle.

Currently, some nurses are splitting time between schools as they try to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.

“We are recruiting and need nurses for our schools, our vision and the vision of this board is to get a nurse in every school,” said Dr. Battle.

The majority of Metro Nashville Public Schools have a full-time nurse, but more are needed as the district continues to navigate the pandemic.