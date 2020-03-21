Metro Nashville Public Schools to offer student meal delivery amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro Nashville Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to children starting on Monday, March 23rd. In addition to school-based food distribution sites, MNPS will be offering meal delivery at locations in areas experiencing high rates of poverty.

“We know that many of our families won’t have access to the transportation necessary to get to one of our school-based distribution locations, so we’re doing our best to get out into the community and get food to the kids who need it the most,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools. “We’ll be implementing social distancing best practices and requirements to reduce the potential for the spread of COVID-19 while we make every effort to provide for the needs of our students and families.”



MNPS officials were notified that an employee in the nutrition services division tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has not been to work since Monday, March 16, and had no contact with the food or those preparing the food. The district will be working with the Health Department and our school nurse program to implement additional safety precautions to ensure no employees that have symptoms of illness would be working to prepare or deliver meals.

MNPS officials say six MNPS school buses will be used to pick up approximately 250 meals each from preparation kitchens and brought to locations where children are able to pick up the meals. Locations and times for the bus drivers to provide meals will be updated on www.mnps.org/COVID19 when they become available and s shared with MNPS families through social media and callouts.



Starting Monday every weekday that schools are closed, the meals will be available to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of their school status; however, they must be present to collect the meals, per federal law. The bagged or boxed meals will be provided in a drive-through setup.

The meals will be available for pickup between 10 a.m. and 12:30