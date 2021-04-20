Metro Nashville Public Schools receive $14.6 million from Federal Magnet School Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) received $14.6 million from a competitive federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP).

The grant came from the Department of Education and is to be used over the next five years.

The district will use the funds to create magnet programs in two schools and revise existing programs within another two schools.

MNPS officials said the money will support the district’s goal of providing families with options and a quality education to each student.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our schools to build and promote unique programming that will support student learning and growth, while also promoting the excellence of schools within MNPS,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle. “The MSAP process is very rigorous and competitive, so I’m proud of the collaboration that took place between the district and school leaders to earn this highly sought-after grant award.”

The $14.6 million will go toward supporting the following four schools and programs:

Isaiah T. Creswell Magnet Middle School of Visual & Performing Arts

Carter-Lawrence Engineering Magnet Elementary

Alex Green Design Technology Elementary

Tom Joy Digital Literacy & Leadership Magnet Elementary

The schools above were selected because each have a higher percentage of minority students enrolled than the district average for Elementary and Middle Schools. District officials said these opportunities will hopefully encourage more students to enroll.