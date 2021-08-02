MNPS board sets meeting to discuss COVID protocols for upcoming school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Board of Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is set to meet later this week to discuss COVID protocols for the school year.

According to a release from MNPS, Metro Nashville Board of Education Chair Christiane Buggs called a special meeting for Thursday, August 5 at 11 a.m. to talk about the COVID mitigation protocols in place for the 2021-22 school year. The school year begins on August 10.

“Students will be arriving at school in just a week, and with the rise of COVID cases throughout Davidson County and the new guidance released by the CDC, it is important for the Board to discuss our existing protocols in time to make any changes before the start of the year.” Metro Nashville Board of Education Chair Christiane Buggs

The board will gather to talk about potentially taking action on the COVID protocols, specifically face masks. This, in light of the new CDC guidance and the delta variant. Currently, the protocol in place for the 2021-22 school year states that masks will be highly encouraged but not required for all students and staff in the MNPS facilities.

Board members do have the ability to propose alternative protocols in the meeting, but no formal proposals have been made at this time.

The meeting will take place in the MNPS board room on Bransford Avenue in Nashville. It will also be streamed via the Metro Nashville Network.

News 2 will continue coverage of the meeting both on-air and online.