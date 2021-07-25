Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control dog kennel air conditioning broken, need fosters & adopters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The air conditioning system in the dog kennels at Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control (MACC) is not functioning properly.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the kennels were already full because the summer season is the busiest time of year for the organization.

Now, MACC officials say some of the kennel rooms are not usable due to the heat. They’re asking for adopters and fosters Sunday.

People can stop by the shelter to meet the dogs and take one home for a sleepover. Officials report that just a few nights out of the shelter will help prevent stress and disease which can come from crowding.

MACC is the only open admission shelter in Davidson County, serving all homeless, injured, ill and abused animals. They are open until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

MACC is located at 5125 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN 37211 and they can be reached via phone at (615) 862-7928.

