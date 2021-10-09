Metro looking for public input on 2nd Avenue redesign plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville will hold a virtual meeting asking for the public’s input on designs for 1st and 2nd Avenues and Riverfront Park.
The meeting will take place on October 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Civic Design Center along with Metro Nashville Planning, the Nashville Department of Transportation, and other developers and stakeholders.
The public will get to see drafts and design concepts for 2nd Ave N from Broadway to Union as well as Riverfront Park and 1st Avenue. The Urban Land Institute Advisory Services Panel will also provide recommendations for the designs.
For more information on how to attend the meeting, click here.