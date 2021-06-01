Metro leaders plan to clean up Jefferson Street bridge encampment, help house those living there

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tucked under the Jefferson Street bridge, just south of downtown Nashville, is a safe-haven for Nashville’s homeless community.

While dozens of people who face housing insecurity have found refuge there, it recently became a place of uncertainty.

“Well, I had four seizures. Stressed OUT,” said a man who lives in Tent City, but did not want to share his identity.

A sign reading “No encampments after June 1st, 2021” was placed in the encampment several weeks ago. It gave those who live there the impression they had to evacuate by Tuesday.

“It bothered me bad. I didn’t know anybody put any signs up or anything…. wasn’t enough time,” the gentleman told News 2.

News 2 reached out to Metro Police and city leaders involved in the project. They say the sign was a courtesy notice and there are no immediate plans of enforcement. Agencies like the Salvation Army are working to provide a housing plan for every person there who needs one.

The Salvation Army is working alongside Metro Nashville Police. In a statement to News 2, Salvation Army officials wrote: