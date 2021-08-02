Metro launches “Refer to Win” vaccine incentive campaign

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced a new campaign to incentivize Nashvillians to get vaccinated amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The “Refer to Win” campaign encourages residents to refer family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Referral cards will be available at Metro Public Health Department vaccine sites through the end of August.

Winners will be determined by the number of referrals for which they are credited. Twenty different prizes will be available, including Nashville Predators, Titans and Sounds season tickets, hotel stays, Cheekwood and Country Music Hall of Fame memberships, and restaurant gift cards.

Currently, 53.35% of Nashville residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The campaign was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Office, the Metro Public Health Department, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, and Music City, Inc. Funds for the campaign will be drawn from the city’s COVID reserve and Metro’s CARES Act allocation.