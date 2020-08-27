Metro Interim Chief of Police John Drake releases statement on Jacob Blake shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interim Chief of Police John Drake released the following statement concerning the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin:

“Like many across the country, I am saddened and have serious concerns regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The video, which is all the public has to rely on presently, is troubling to me. While we await additional information, I think it important for Nashvillians to know that our police officers are trained to help resolve tense situations with a focus on ethics, values, proportionality and sanctity of human life.”