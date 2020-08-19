Metro Human Resources unable to confirm sexual assault allegations against police captain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has obtained a Metro Human Resources report investigating allegations against a metro police captain.

Last summer a female detective launched a complaint accusing Captain Jason Reinbold of sexual assault. The detective claimed Reinbold asked to touch her breasts back in 2016. Reinbold denies these allegations.

Metro Fact Finders weren’t able to confirm this due to a lack of witnesses or evidence. However, the department was directed to make sure all employees they are required to report any cases of sexual harassment.