Metro Health issues overdose spike alert for Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department issued an alert Thursday regarding a significant increase in drug overdoses in Donelson.

The overdoses were reported over the last several days in the 37214 zip code.

There has been a significant increase in drug overdose activity over the last several days in the Donelson area.



We urge residents to check in on loved ones, do not use alone, and call 911 in case of a possible overdose.



INFO & RESOURCES: https://t.co/RtaKXetg0l pic.twitter.com/CimwDWAl1s — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) September 2, 2021

Over the past few days, Metro Health saw an increase in overdose-related incidents in Donelson compared to the “normal level of observed activity for this particular part of Nashville.”

The overdoses were primarily not deadly incidents.

The department is asking residents to check on loved ones with substance abuse issues and to immediately call 911 in case of an overdose.

Help is available by calling the Tennessee Redline for information and referrals at 1-800-889-9789 or visit nashvilleprevention.org.

For more information or to sign up for notifications, click here.