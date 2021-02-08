Metro Health Dept. reports 99,282 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 99,282 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 278 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 601 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 82,699 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,348 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,013 of which are men, 44,880 are women and the gender of 755 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 48 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,387 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 744,600 total cases. Of those cases, 628,968 are confirmed and 115,632 are probable.

TDH also confirmed six additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 10,469 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 705,492 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,066 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,314 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,475,194 tests. The latest update added 27,884 tests to the state’s total.